IPOB warns Buhari to release Nnamdi Kanu in the best interest of Nigeria

The outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has warned President Muhammadu Buhari to release its leader, Nnamdi Kanu to avoid making a mistake that may be detrimental to the country.

This was contained in a statement on Sunday signed by IPOB’s spokesperson, Emma Powerful in reaction to President Buhari’s comments during an exclusive with Channels Tv on Thursday, January 6.

Buhari in the interview had vowed never to release the IPOB leader who has been in detention since June, last year saying that there was no political solution to it and that his case was for the judiciary

However, IPOB in the statement urged Buhari not to be deceived by the fake information about them

“Federal government should not be deceived by blacklegs and sacked members of the Movement who are feeding it with fake information about IPOB and ESN outfit for pecuniary interests”.

IPOB in the statement also claimed its intelligence captured what transpired in an alleged meeting “between these saboteurs and their host in Aso Rock”.

READ ALSO: Nnamdi Kanu lays curse on politicians who blame IPOB for their crimes

“But we want to tell Buhari and his cohorts that he is going to make a mistake capable of affecting Nigeria should he fail to release Nnamdi Kanu because those he had meeting with were not giving him correct information about IPOB and ESN outfit.

“Why should the federal government be releasing bandits and terrorists wrecking havoc across the country but fail to release freedom seekers.”

“Nevertheless, Federal Government and Buhari should understand that Nnamdi Kanu is capable of defending himself in the court. But Buhari and his government must be careful, neutral and allow the court to flow freely because, they have no case against our leader Nnamdi Kanu. If they have case against him, let them come straight to the court not from the backdoor.

“Nnamdi Kanu and IPOB will defeat them in both local and international court, the only thing that can save him is referendum date for the people of Biafra because the world is keenly watching.”

“Nobody can defeat ESN and IPOB. We will fight for the struggle for freedom of Biafra till the last man. Biafra restoration is a divine mandate and nobody can scuttle it”, the statement concluded.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now