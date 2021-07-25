Sports
D’Tigers begin Tokyo Olympics campaign with defeat to Australia
Nigeria men’s basketball team, D’Tigers were beaten by Australia in their opening group B game of the rescheduled Tokyo 2020 Olympics.
It was not a great start for the Mike Brown team, who defeated USA and Argentina in warmup games ahead of the Olympics.
After a closely fought encounter in the early quarters, D’Tigers eventually lost 84-65 to the Boomers, who are ranked top in FIBA’s latest power ranking.
Nigeria had a stronger finish in the first quarter which ended 23-23, as both teams continued good exchanges with Australia going ahead 43-40 by the end of first half.
Read Also: Fans heap praises on D’Tigers for victories over world top teams USA, Argentina
While the Aussies kept their lead and also took the third quarter by 58-52 points heading into the fourth and final quarter.
D’Tigers will hope to bounce back from the defeat when they face Germany in their second game.
“Because we beat team USA and Argentina, everyone thinks we have arrived. No we haven’t. We still have a long way to go,” said Coach Mike Brown after the loss.
Meanwhile, the group’s other game saw Italy defeat Germany by 92-82.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....