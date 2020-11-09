Eagles to play S’Leone behind closed doors as CAF bars fans, journalists from venue

The 2022 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier between Nigeria’s Super Eagles and the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone will be played behind closed doors.

This was already known as the Ministry of Sports in Nigeria had already asked fans to watch the game from home due to the COVID-19 protocols in place.

But the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has further warned of the strict measures, adding that both fans and journalists should not be allowed into the venue.

According to a statement by Ademola Olajire, Nigeria Football Federation’s spokesperson, the continental football body has put to rest all speculations about having spectators during the game.

“The Confederation of African Football has categorically stated that no journalists or supporters would be allowed inside the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City for Friday’s 2022 AFCON qualifying match between the Super Eagles and the Leone Stars.

“In the guidelines communicated to the Nigeria Football Federation, CAF instructed, under Media Operations, that there would be no mixed zone, virtual press conference only if possible (media officers from both teams only), and that only the TV channels with the rights will be allowed flash interviews.

“Also, only photographers of participating teams would be allowed at the match.

“The above puts to rest all previous speculations regarding having spectators at the match venue, and whether members of the media would be allowed into the arena.”

The game is set to hold at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin and will kick off at 5pm Nigeria time on November 13.

