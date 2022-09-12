Ecobank appoints Awori as new GCEO, as Ade Adeyemi set to resign from lender

Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI) has appointed Jeremy Awori to replace the outgoing Group Chief Executive Officer, Ade Ayeyemi.

A statement by Ecobank disclosed that Adeyemi will retire at the age of 60.

In the statement released on Monday, and obtained from the capital market authority, Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), no effective dates for Adeyemi’s retirement and Awori’s takeover have been scheduled by Ecobank.

But Ecobank explained that Adeyemi’s expected retirement is due to the financial institution’s policy. He has served as GCEO in the last seven years, following his appointment in September 2015.

Commenting on his appointment, Awori said, “It is a great honour to be appointed Ecobank Group’s Chief Executive Officer. I look forward to consolidating the transformation of Ecobank”.

Also addressing the retirement of Adeyemi, Ecobank chairman, Alain Nkontchou, said “Ade can be rightly proud of his success in leading the implementation of the Roadmap to Leadership strategy, navigating Ecobank through challenges, seizing opportunities, and positioning Ecobank for sustainable long-term growth”

