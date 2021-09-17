ECOWAS sanctions Guinea, Mali army rulers, insists on transition

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), has imposed sanctions including a travel ban and asset freeze on Mali and Guinea’s Army rulers.

The decision was taken by the West African leaders at meeting in, Accra, Ghana, on Thursday, making the sanctions the bloc’s toughest response to a spate of coups in the region.

The ECOWAS sanctions also extend to family members of the junta leaders just the body demanded a quick return to civilian rule in the two countries.

The demand came after a summit of the 15-nation regional group to decide how to respond to the September 5 ouster of Guinean President Alpha Conde, by special forces troops led by Col. Mamady Doumbouya.

At the meeting, the West African leaders also piled more pressure on Mali’s transitional government, demanding they stick to an agreement to organize elections next February.

It announced sanctions on those it said were frustrating efforts for a return to constitutional rule.

In May, Mali junta leader Colonel Assimi Goita staged another coup, deposing a transitional administration in which he was vice president.

He has pledged to stick to the old transition schedule but his government has been accused of dragging its feet on efforts to achieve civilian rule.

Guinea‘s junta was due to hold its last day of consultations on the future of the country in Conakry on Friday.

