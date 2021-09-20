International
Eight killed, scores injured in Russian university shooting
Eight people have been confirmed dead, while several others were injured, in a shooting at a university in the Russian city of Perm on Monday, state media reports.
The suspected shooter was said to have entered the Perm State University campus “with an offensive weapon” and opened fire on Monday morning, the university said on its Telegram channel.
READ ALSO: 11 dead in Russian school shooting
Some students and teachers locked themselves in classrooms during the attack, the university’s press service also said, according to state media agency RIA Novosti.
The suspect, who was later arrested and wounded after resisting law enforcement officers, has been identified as a male, though it was not immediately clear whether he was a student at the university.
Join the conversation
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Displaced residents of Zamfara battle hunger, as underfunding derails Nigeria’s nutrition goals
On paper, Muhammad Zayyanu is seven years old. The quiet boy who looks shorter for his age could not recollect...
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...