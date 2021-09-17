International
Jacob Zuma loses bid to overturn 15-year prison sentence
Former South African President Jacob Zuma, has lost a bid to overturn his 15-year jail term after the country’s Constitutional Court rejected his appeal.
The sentence was handed down in June after the former South African leader failed to testify at an inquiry probing corruption during his nine-year rule.
The 79-year-old Zuma, in his appeal, had said that prison would endanger his health and life but in a majority decision on Friday, the Constitutional Court rejected his arguments.
The sentence was handed down in June after Zuma failed to testify at an inquiry probing corruption during his nine-year rule, seen as a test of post-apartheid South Africa’s ability to enforce the rule of law, particularly against powerful politicians.
“The application for rescission is dismissed,” Justice Sisi Khampepe said as she read the majority decision, which included an order for Zuma to pay costs.
It was the latest legal setback for the anti-apartheid veteran from the ruling African National Congress, whose presidency between 2009 and 2018, was marred by widespread allegations of corruption and malfeasance.
Zuma’s imprisonment on July 7, after handing himself over to police at the last minute, led to violent riots, looting and vandalism in South Africa, where more than 300 people lost their lives and businesses losing billions of South African rand.
