EDO APC PRIMARIES: Obaseki submits form, sends message to Oshiomhole

Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki on Wednesday submitted his expression of interest and nomination forms at the APC national secretariat, Abuja.

Speaking to newsmen at the party’s Secretariat, Obaseki described Adams Oshiomhole as an interested party in the coming All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primaries in Edo State.

He therefore, said that Oshiomhole, who is the national chairman of the party, should stay away from the poll slated to hold later this June.

“It is against natural justice for a man to be a judge in his own case,” he added.

There has been a serious rift between Obaseki and his Oshiomhole, who is also his predecessor.

Consequently, the members of the APC, said to be loyal to Oshiomhole, are poised to ensure Obaseki does not get the party’s governorship ticket.

Already, they have endorsed Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu as their choice for the coming direct primaries of the party in Edo State.

But Obaseki said he had been making moves to ensure peace returned to the party.

He cited a recent visit to the national leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu along with some of his colleague governors as part of efforts to strengthen the party ahead of the poll.

“For me and my colleague – governors, we can’t see the party we are building destroyed. We should all drop our egos and work for our party.”

Further noting that it was wrong for any human to try to play God, Obaseki said he was optimistic of emerging the winner of the party’s primary not minding the mode for the poll.

He meanwhile, denied speculations in some quarters that he had purchased the governorship nomination form for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“I’m a party (APC) man to the core,” he said.

