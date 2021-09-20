Edo confirms five new COVID-19 deaths, 58 cases

The Edo State government on Monday confirmed five new COVID-19 deaths and 58 new cases in the state.

The Head of the state’s COVID-19 Case Management Centre, Dr. Ebomwonyi Osagie, who disclosed this at a media briefing in Benin, said the fatalities were recorded in just 72 hours.

He added that 52 cases were also discharged from the state’s isolation centres during the period.

Osagie said: “A total of 492 samples were collected, we have 274 people in home care and 287 cases discharged since the outbreak of the third wave of the COVID-19.

“For now, we have a total of 1,270 confirmed cases, 616 active cases, 45 patients currently in our facilities, and 65 deaths recorded, since the outbreak of the COVID-19 third wave.”

