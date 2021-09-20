News
Edo confirms five new COVID-19 deaths, 58 cases
The Edo State government on Monday confirmed five new COVID-19 deaths and 58 new cases in the state.
The Head of the state’s COVID-19 Case Management Centre, Dr. Ebomwonyi Osagie, who disclosed this at a media briefing in Benin, said the fatalities were recorded in just 72 hours.
He added that 52 cases were also discharged from the state’s isolation centres during the period.
READ ALSO: COVID 19: Group urges NCDC to be more open with data on testing
Osagie said: “A total of 492 samples were collected, we have 274 people in home care and 287 cases discharged since the outbreak of the third wave of the COVID-19.
“For now, we have a total of 1,270 confirmed cases, 616 active cases, 45 patients currently in our facilities, and 65 deaths recorded, since the outbreak of the COVID-19 third wave.”
Join the conversation
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Displaced residents of Zamfara battle hunger, as underfunding derails Nigeria’s nutrition goals
On paper, Muhammad Zayyanu is seven years old. The quiet boy who looks shorter for his age could not recollect...
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...