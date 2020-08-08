EDO GUBER: I am disappointed Buhari could endorse Ize-Iyamu despite N700m graft trial –Obaseki

The Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki has reacted to President Muhammadu Buhari’s decision to endorse the All Progressives Congress, APC, governorship candidate, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, ahead of the gubernatorial election set for September 19.

Governor Obaseki who was reacting through a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Communication Strategy, Crusoe Osagie, on Friday, sympathised with Buhari over the endorsement.

He also stated that Buhari only endorsed Ize-Iyamu in the interest of APC, adding that he was disappointed that the President could endorse Ize-Iyamu despite facing trial for corruption to the tune of N700m.

The statement reads: “President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday was confronted with a dilemma of no mean proportion, to raise the hand of Osagie Ize-Iyamu, candidate of the APC in the September 19 gubernatorial election taking place in Edo State.

“The President was constrained to carry out the action, which indeed was a dilemma.

“We sympathise with the President, who reluctantly handed the APC candidate, the party’s flag and unveiled him behind closed doors.”

This came after Obaseki condemned all acts of political thuggery and violence ahead of the September 19 governorship election in the state.

The governor, who spoke with journalists after a closed-door meeting with all the security chiefs in the state, expressed concern at the rising security challenges in the state ahead of the election.

