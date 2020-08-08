10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Saturday morning, August 8, 2020

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you this morning.

1. Nigeria records 443 new cases of COVID-19, taking its total to 45,687; death toll now 936

Nigeria on Friday night recorded 443 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more

2. AL-QAEDA: Nigerian govt appeals for western nations’ support in fight against terrorism

The Federal Government on Friday appealed to developed nations to make available the platforms it required to effectively prosecute the war against terrorism and insurgency. Read more

3. Court to rule on El-Zakzaky’s no-case submission September 29

Justice Gideon Kurada of the Kaduna State High Court, on Friday, fixed September 29 for ruling on the no-case submission filed by the leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky. Read more

4. COVID-19: World Bank approves $114.28m grant for Nigeria

The World Bank has approved $114.28 million financing to help Nigeria prevent, detect and respond to the threat posed by COVID-19 with a specific focus on state-level responses. Read more

5. APAPA CONGESTION: NUPENG directs tanker drivers to suspend services in Lagos

The National leadership of the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) has directed petroleum tanker drivers to withdraw their services from Lagos State from August 10. Read more

6. Nigerian basketballer, Ojo, dies of heart attack during training in Serbia

A Nigerian basketballer, Michael Olalekan Ojo has died a sudden death after he slumped during training at his club in Serbia. Read more

7. UCL: Man City knock out Real Madrid; Ronaldo shines but Juventus out

Manchester City defeated Real Madrid at the Etihad Stadium, knocking the Spanish champions out of the Champions League after beating them home and away. Read more

8. Aisha Buhari flown to UAE for medical treatment

The wife of the president, Aisha Buhari, has been flown to Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), for medical treatment, Daily Trust reports. Read more

9. 331 Nigerians return from UAE

331 Nigerians returned from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Friday. Read more

10. After 30 years, Buhari signs amended Companies and Allied Matters Bill

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday signed the Companies and Allied Matters Bill, 2020 recently passed by the National Assembly. Read more

