10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Friday morning, August 7, 2020

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you this morning.

1. Nigerians will see Buhari’s achievements if they ‘calm down’ —Presidency

The presidency on Thursday urged Nigerians to “calm down” for them to see the achievements of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration. Read more

2. 354 new cases of COVID-19 take Nigeria’s total to 45,244; death toll now 930

Nigeria on Thursday night recorded 354 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more

3. FG to pay health workers’ hazard allowance next week

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, said on Thursday the Federal Government would commence the payment of hazard allowance to health workers tackling the COVID-19 pandemic next week. Read more

4. SSANU, NASU threaten strike over IPPIS, minimum wage, others

The Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU) and Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) said on Thursday they would proceed on strike over unresolved issues with the Federal Government immediately the universities reopen. Read more

5. INEC threatens to suspend Edo, Ondo elections over fears of violence

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Thursday threatened to suspend the Edo and Ondo governorship elections if the actions of political actors led to a breakdown of law and order in the two states. Read more

6. COVID-19: Buhari orders compulsory use of face masks nationwide

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed state governments and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to enforce the use of face masks in public places across the country. Read more

7. Premier League to revert to using three substitutions per match next season

The option of making up to five substitutions in a game will not be available for English Premier League teams in the 2020-21 season. Read more

8. INEC introduces election result viewing portal

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has introduced a dedicated public election result viewing portal known as “The INEC Result Viewing (IReV).” Read more

9. Nigerian govt extends phase two of COVID-19 lockdown relaxation by four weeks

The Federal Government on Thursday extended the phase two of the gradual relaxation of the COVID-19 lockdown by another four weeks. Read more

10. Gov Ikpeazu sacks 5,666 teachers, SEMB chief for ‘unlawful employment’

Abia State Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has dismissed 5,666 public secondary school teachers. Read more

