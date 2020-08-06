FG to pay health workers’ hazard allowance next week

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, said on Thursday the Federal Government would commence the payment of hazard allowance to health workers tackling the COVID-19 pandemic next week.

He said the payment was for the month of June.

Ngige, who disclosed this after a meeting with the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) in Abuja, said notwithstanding the shortfall in revenue, the government would start the payment of the hazard allowance with six hospitals in the country.

The minister added that the Ministry of Health, and the Budget Office of the Federation, working in tandem with the Federal Ministry of Finance, had rectified the problem in the budget while processing for the payment of the allowance would commence soon.

He said: “Teaching hospitals and medical centres had been directed to submit to the Ministry of Health, the list of names of their personnel who had some hitches in receiving their payments, the names would then be forwarded to IPPIS (Integrated Payroll Personnel Information System) from there.”

He disclosed that the issue of shortfall in payments had also been addressed while the names of the affected persons would be compiled and forwarded to the ministry of finance.

