Edo PDP reports Umahi, wants him cautioned for endorsing Obaseki

The Chairman of the Edo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Dan Orbih, has called on the National Chairman of the party, Prince Uche Secondus, to caution Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi over his recent endorsement of Governor Godwin Obaseki’s second term bid.

According to Orbih in a letter dated January 25, the endorsement by Umahi was an act of indiscipline and ingratitude.

“This practice, you will agree with us, is condemnable and smacks of indiscipline and ingratitude.

“It defeats the spirit of camaraderie that is supposed to exist within a political party.”

Orbih further noted that the 2020 election represented the party’s brightest chance of winning the state because of the crisis rocking the ruling All Progressives Congress, adding that it was, therefore, painful for the party members in the state to hear leaders, members of the board of trustees and even some governors, engaging in uncharitable endorsement of Obaseki.

It would be recalled that Umahi recently declared that no man can stop the reelection of Governor Obaseki in the governorship election slated for this year in Edo.

The Ebonyi State governor is known for his romance with elements in the ruling APC, including President Muhammadu Buhari, fuelling rumours of his possible defection to the APC, especially before the 2019 general elections.

