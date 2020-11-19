Edo police re-arrest fleeing inmates from jailbreaks during #EndSARS protests

The Edo State Police Command has paraded 18 fleeing inmates who had escaped after the recent jailbreaks at the two Medium Security Correctional Centres in Benin City, during the #EndSARS protests.

Johnson Kokumo, the state Commissioner of Police, said two of the escapees were re-arrested in Ondo State while another was re-arrested in Lagos.

“A total of 18 suspects who eloped from the two correctional centres as a result of the jail break during the EndSARS protest have been re-arrested, he said.”

Read also: Escaped inmates threatening police officers – Edo CP

He gave the names of the rearrested inmates as Uwa Uyi, Oluwatosi Adelayo, Precious Omose, Moses Osamudiamen, Osarumen Noragor, Godspower Musa, David Opkebe, Treasure Egharevba, Jackson Godwin and Uyi Osayand .

Others are Osaro Anthony, Chima Ezi, Endurance Ifebhor, Abraham Matthew, Henry Atadi, Osayi Iyase, Unity Agbonifo and David Junior.

The police also paraded 14 suspected armed robbers and 16 suspected cultists who have been terrorizing residents in Benin City.

Mr Kokumo added that two AK 47 rifles; four locally-made guns; one Toyota Yaris Saloon car with Reg No. UBJ-447-SZ; one Toyota Highlander SUV Reg. No. DGE-524-AH and 21 live cartridges were recovered from the suspects.

Join the conversation

Opinions