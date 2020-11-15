Escaped inmates threatening police officers – Edo CP

The Edo State Commissioner of Police, Johnson Kokumo, on Saturday said inmates who escaped from the two Correctional Centres in the state have been sending threat messages to policemen who investigated and prosecuted them.

According to the CP, who stated this in Benin, the state capital, one of the escapees killed a prosecution witness from his village, adding that a doctor attached to the Central Hospital was hit by a stray bullet amid continued cult-related killings and shootings in the state capital.

Kokumo further disclosed that his men were making efforts to restore normalcy to the state, noting that three officers shot on Friday by hoodlums were recuperating.

He said: “You can imagine what it means when three police stations along Sokponba Road are destroyed and burnt, and patrol vehicles destroyed in several other parts of the state capital. All the officers in these stations now operate from the headquarters.

“The #EndSARS protest was hijacked by hoodlums and it took a violent turn in the state and prisoners were set free. What do you expect? Some of these escapees have been sending threat messages to policemen who investigated and prosecuted them. One of the escapees convicted for murder killed the prosecution witness that same day in his village but he was rearrested immediately.

“Everybody must be part of the restoration of sanity. People who know these escapees should avail us information about them. I am assuring you that we are not sleeping but with what has happened to the police in Edo, some of these hitches are expected.”

