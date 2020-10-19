Protesters storm Benin prison, free inmates (Video)

There has been a jailbreak at the correctional centre in Benin, Edo state, with some persons believed to be prisoners jumping off the fence, a viral video revealed.

Different videos making rounds on the internet shows some prisoners escaping the facility and a voice saying repeatedly “prisoners dey come out live and direct, they never see anything, prisoners dey come out live and direct for White house.”

In one of the videos sighted by Ripples Nigeria, some protesters were seen throwing stones at the gate of the correctional centre, as inmates were also seen scaling the fence and gatehouse into the streets, and into freedom.

