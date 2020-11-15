Gov Masari demands speedy demarcation of Katsina, Jigawa & Zamfara states’ boundaries

The Governor of Katsina State, Aminu Bello Masari has demanded the speedy demarcation of the remaining five per cent boundary lines between Katsina and Jigawa and the boundary with Zamfara State

Masari who directed the call to the National Boundaries Commission (NBC) during a joint meeting of officials on Jigawa/Katsina interstate boundary on Saturday said that a quick conduct of the exercise will enable the state reap the benefits of its inherent abundant natural resources.

Speaking further during the joint meeting, the governor observed that proper demarcation was necessary considering increased competition on land as a result of the increase in population.

He said: “If the states are properly demarcated, it would give each state the opportunity to harness the deposits of the natural resources in each state.”

“We are particularly interested also in the boundary between Katsina and Zamfara, because of the availability of natural resources in the area.”

“We are really interested because a lot of discoveries of natural resources are done along the boundaries, as most of the proceeds go to Zamfara instead of Katsina.

“We are equally interested in knowing which part of the area falls in Katsina or Zamfara State to enable us harnesses our own natural resources,” Governor Masari added.

