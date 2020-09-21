EDO POLL: Jonathan reacts, counsels Obaseki on governance after victory | Ripples Nigeria

Former President of Nigeria, Goodluck Jonathan has reacted to the emergence of Governor Godwin Obaseki as the winner of the just concluded Edo State governorship election.

In a series of tweets on Sunday, the former president congratulated Governor Obaseki over his reelection and also charged him to set aside partisan politics while governing the state for the good of all.

Goodluck Jonathan also commended the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, for conducting a free and fair election in the state.

READ ALSO: Jonathan urges Commonwealth to adopt election grading system in member-nations

He wrote thus on Twitter: “I congratulate His Excellency @GovernorObaseki on his re-election as Edo State Governor. I also congratulate @inecnigeria for overseeing a process that allowed the votes of the good people of Edo to count.

“Democracy can only be consolidated to promote good governance in our nation and continent when our elections become credible, transparent and truly represent the wish of the voters.

“Through their ballot papers, Edo people have spoken in favour of Governor Obaseki. He should therefore rise above partisan politics and govern for the good of all,” the former president added.

Join the conversation

Opinions