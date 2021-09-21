EFCC arrests three ‘spiritualists’ for N16m get-rich-quick scheme in Borno

Operatives of the Maiduguri Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested a self-acclaimed spiritualist, Mohammed Ibrahim and his accomplice, Ibrahim Abubakar for allegedly defrauding one Mohammed Gaji of the sum of N16 million under the guise of conducting spiritual prayers to make him (Gaji) rich.

According to a statement made available to Ripples Nigeria by EFCC head of media and publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, the duo was arrested at Sabon Bolori, behind Chad Basin, Borno State, in the course of investigation into a petition written against Mohammed Gaji, alleging that he misappropriated N22.2million given to him by the petitioner, Mohammed Alhaji Bukar to establish a cattle ranch business.

But rather than invest the money as planned, Gaji gave Mohammed Ibrahim, (the spiritualist) N16 million of the N22.2million for prayers so he could get rich.

Upon Gaji’s arrest, he admitted squandering the money given to him for business and confessed giving N16 million to the spiritualists who promised to make him rich.

During the raid, a large hole covered with animal skin with a centre table placed on it was discovered in the room, where Mohammed’s accomplice, Abubakar used as a hiding place; pretending to be a ‘‘genie’’.

Gaji claimed he was given a precious stone, a small iron box containing a white piece of cloth and some foreign currencies with instructions to fast for three months and one day before he could get rich.

The statement revealed that items recovered from the spiritualists included white pieces of clothes with Arabic inscriptions, calabashes, animal skins, animal horn, foreign currencies and two small iron boxes.

Uwujaren state’s that the suspects will be charged to court as soon as the investigation is concluded.

