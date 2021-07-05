EFCC N1BN PETITION: We have nothing to hide – Oyo Speaker

The Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Adebo Ogundoyin, said on Monday the House has nothing to hide on the petition forwarded to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) by a former prosecutor with the Special Presidential Panel on Recovery of Public Property, Tosin Ojaomo, over the N1billion contract awarded by the House for the purchase of cars for the lawmakers.

The commission had last week invited some management staff of the parliament including the Clerk of the House, the Director of Administration and Supplies and his Finance and Accountants counterpart over the contract.

Ogundoyin, who reacted to the development in a statement in Ibadan, said the anti-graft agency was only doing its job.

He added that it was not out of place for the EFCC officials to question the leadership of the House on the matter.

The speaker said: “It was true that the EFCC invited the Clerk but her deputy stood in for her. The Director of Administration and Supplies and Director of Finance and Accounts were also invited last week Thursday and they responded accordingly.

“To me, this is in continuation of their investigation on the petition. We are fully cooperating with the anti-graft agency and we will never hinder, disturb nor undermine the work of the commission. The 9th Oyo Assembly passed the anti-graft agency bill and this led to the agency being domiciled in the state.

“I am ready to visit the EFCC if invited. As the speaker, I will surely answer any question relating to the contract. We followed due process in the purchase of the vehicles in line with the laid down procedures. We have since taken the petition in good faith. The petition is a strength to democracy. It is not strange to us as democrats who take transparency and accountability as our watchwords. We are transparent and we will continue to be.”

Ogundoyin pointed out the House received quotations from three companies for the supply of the vehicles, saying the most satisfying amongst the bidders was awarded the contract.

He stressed that the House would remain focused, undaunted and undistracted despite the smear campaign embarked upon by some paid elements within and outside the House.

He added: “Let me say that among the Houses of Assembly in Nigeria, Oyo State House of Assembly spent the lowest amount on purchasing cars for its members despite our large number. The vehicles supplied were of good quality and they are being enjoyed by our lawmakers.

“This whole thing is giving me more drive and will. We will not relent until our people enjoy good government. At the House, we will make more laws that will have more direct impacts on the people of the state.”

