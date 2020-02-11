Latest Politics Top Stories

EFCC re-arraigns dismissed judge for alleged corruption

February 11, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Tuesday re-arraigned a dismissed judge of the Federal High Court, Mohammed Yunusa, and Esther Agbo, a staff of Rickey Tarfa Chambers, at the Special Offences Court, Ikeja, Lagos.

The duo were arraigned on a fresh eight-count charge of corruption.

They were initially arraigned on a five-count charge of corruption on January 17, 2018.

Yunusa had faced a four-count charge of attempted perversion of the course of justice and corruption by a public official, while Agbo was charged with offering gratification to a public official

On Tuesday, Yunusa faced fresh charges of attempting to pervert the course of justice, corruption by a public official, use of office or position for gratification, gratification by a public official and corrupt demands by persons.

Agbo on the other hand faced fresh charges of offering gratification to a public officer and corrupt offer to a public officer.

They both pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The lead EFCC prosecutor, Mr. Wahab Shittu, said Yunusa while serving as a judge of the Federal High Court engaged in constant and confidential counsel with Tarfa.

He said: “Tarfa was the counsel to the applicants in suit no FHC/L/CS/714/2015 between Mr. Adewale Adeniyi vs EFCC and two others, suit no FHC/L/CS/715/2015 between Rena Prestige Industries and another vs EFCC and two others.

“He was also the counsel in suit no FHC/L/CS/716/2015 between Hair Prestige Manufacturing Ltd and three others vs EFCC and two others during the time Yunusa presided over these matters as a judge.”

