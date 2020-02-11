BORNO ATTACK: NLC charges military to adopt fresh counter-insurgency approach

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on Tuesday expressed sympathy with the people of Borno State over Sunday night’s Boko Haram attack which killed 30 stranded travelers in Auno town, near Maiduguri.

The terror group also reportedly abducted many passengers mostly women and children while setting vehicles ablaze.

The union in letter to the military and signed by its president, Ayuba Wabba, expressed sadness at the incident and urged the security agents to adopt a new strategy in a bid to defeat the terrorists.

The letter read: “This is the umpteenth time that insurgents would be attacking innocent commuters and villagers along this very important road artery in North-Eastern Nigeria.

“It is also important for the government and our security forces to seriously consider adopting an entirely new approach to the fight against terrorism and insurgency especially in a manner that would break the spinal cord of those bent on unleashing mayhem on our people, their livelihoods and our collective sanity.

“It has now become totally unacceptable to allow blood-sucking marauders to operate for an uninterrupted period of up to four hours without repulsion by our security forces. We must now draw the line!

READ ALSO: EFCC re-arraigns dismissed judge for alleged corruption

“The adoption of a new security strategy to the anti-terrorism fight has become acutely necessary given the grave danger that a much more prolonged insurgency portends for the socio-economic survival of our people. There are already fears that the recent upscale in violence along the Maiduguri-Damaturu corridor could be geared at cutting off this critical transportation artery and thus isolating Maiduguri from the rest of the country.

“The humanitarian impact in terms of the supply of food and other basic life-supporting amenities can only be imagined.”

Join the conversation

Opinions