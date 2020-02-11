INEC releases timetable for Kwara Assembly by-election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Tuesday released the timetable for the by-election into Patigi Constituency in Kwara State House of Assembly.

According to the timetable and schedule of activities signed by the INEC Secretary, Mrs. Rose Anthony, in Ilorin, the conduct of primaries by political parties will hold from February 10 to 16.

Submission of Forms EC 9, EC 9B, EC 9D, 13E and 4B (III) would close by 6:00 p.m. on Feb 18.

The Commission said the last day for the publication of Form CR00I and list of nominated candidates would close on February 25.

The statement read: “Submission of names and addresses of party agents to the Electoral Officer will close on Feb. 29, 2020 in accordance with Section 35(1) of the Electoral Act 2010.”

According to the timetable, political campaign for the by-election will end on March 12, in accordance with Section 99(1) of the Electoral Act.

The Patigi state constituency became vacant following the death of the member representing constituency, Ahmed Rufai, on December 3 last year.

The by-election takes place on March 14.

