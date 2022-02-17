EFCC secures interim forfeiture of N104m properties linked to FIRS staff

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Wednesday secured the interim forfeiture of two landed properties worth over N104m belonging to Aminu Side Garunbabba, a staff of Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).

Justice Obiora Egwuatu of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, granted the order while ruling on the application by counsel to the EFCC, Ekele Iheanacho brought pursuant to Section 17 of the Advance Fee Fraud and other Fraud Related Offences Act, 2006.

The Court directed that the interim forfeiture Order be published in two national newspapers, alerting anyone with interest in the properties to show cause why they should not be forfeited to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

The respondent between 2017 and 2018, allegedly received the sum of N341, 971,950 from the FIRS as Duty Tour Allowance (DTA) for travels that were not made and diverted the proceeds to acquire the forfeited properties.

The properties include a four bedroom Terrace Maisonatte with BQ at Barumark Groove Estate, Plot 667 Cadastral Zone Bo3, Wuye District, Abuja purchased at the rate of N65 million.

The other property, bought for N39 million is situated at No. 5 Lodge Road, Kano State.

Justice Egwatu adjourned till March 23, 2022 for consideration of the motion for final forfeiture of the properties.

