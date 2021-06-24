EFCC re-arraigns former FIRS directors, other officials over alleged N4bn fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has re-arraigned two ex-directors and top officials of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) on allegations of fraud.

The Commission re-arraigned the officials on Wednesday at the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja.

Justice Bolaji Olajuwon, who presided over the case, adjourned the matter to September 28 for trial.

The EFCC had earlier arraigned a former Coordinating Director of FIRS, Peter Hena, and eight other officers of the agency on a 42-count charge bordering on corruption, fraud, and criminal misappropriation of funds to the tune of N4,558,160,676.9 before Justice Ojukwu of the Federal High Court before her transfer.

The others are the Director of Finance, Mohammed Auta; Amina Sidi (Finance and Account Department); Umar Aduka (Internal Audit); Mbura Mustapha (Deputy Manager); Obi Malachy (Services Group); Obaje Adofu (Head of Budget); Udo-Inyang Alfred (Officer II) and Benjamin Jiya (Assistant Director).

Meanwhile, in a statement on Wednesday, the FIRS said the issue in court occurred between 2017 and 2018 and therefore had no link to the present management.

The Director of Communications and Liaison Department, Abdullahi Ahmad, said this in a statement titled ‘Ongoing EFCC fraud case predates Nami’s appointment, says FIRS.’

The statement read, “The public may recall that the alleged violation being tried in the court took place between January 2017 and December 2018.

“The case concerns Duty Tour Allowances approved by the former management for travels that were allegedly not undertaken.

“However, on the assumption of office by the new management, the Board of the Service promptly directed it to take the matter before the Staff and Management Disciplinary Committee for necessary disciplinary processes to be activated to deal with the situation.

“In line with this directive, the Human Capital Management Department of the FIRS subsequently investigated the matter and thereafter issued queries to the concerned members of staff to give the serving officers a fair hearing.

“The FIRS, therefore, assured taxpayers and stakeholders of its capacity to deal with internal issues.”

