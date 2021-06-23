Metro
Bandits abduct village head, wife in Ibadan
Some suspected kidnappers have abducted the Baale of Araromi Village in Ibadan, Oyo State, Chief Tafa Apanpa and his wife.
Apanpa and wife were kidnapped by gunmen, who stormed the village located in the Bakatari area of Ibadan, on Tuesday night.
Confirming the incident in Ibadan on Wednesday, the State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Adewale Osifeso, said efforts were being made to secure the release of the victims.
Osifeso said efforts were in top gear to rescue both the victims and apprehend the abductors.
READ ALSO: Headmaster of Niger Islamiyya school claims 15 abducted teachers escaped from bandits
Addressing newsmen in Ibadan, a resident of the community, who pleaded anonymity, said, the duo was kidnapped while it was raining on Tuesday night.
The town is in Ido Local Government Area of Ibadan, a border town between Oyo and Ogun, located on the Ibadan-Abeokuta road.
By Victor Uzoho
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....