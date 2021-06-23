Bandits abduct village head, wife in Ibadan

Some suspected kidnappers have abducted the Baale of Araromi Village in Ibadan, Oyo State, Chief Tafa Apanpa and his wife.

Apanpa and wife were kidnapped by gunmen, who stormed the village located in the Bakatari area of Ibadan, on Tuesday night.

Confirming the incident in Ibadan on Wednesday, the State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Adewale Osifeso, said efforts were being made to secure the release of the victims.

Osifeso said efforts were in top gear to rescue both the victims and apprehend the abductors.

Addressing newsmen in Ibadan, a resident of the community, who pleaded anonymity, said, the duo was kidnapped while it was raining on Tuesday night.

The town is in Ido Local Government Area of Ibadan, a border town between Oyo and Ogun, located on the Ibadan-Abeokuta road.

