EFCC suspends two operatives over police inspector’s death

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has suspended two of its operatives over alleged homicide.

The EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, who confirmed the development at a media briefing on Tuesday in Abuja, said the officers – Apata Odunayo and OgbujibTochukwu – were suspended for their alleged role in the death of a police Inspector, Abel Dickson, in Sokoto State.

He added that the suspended officers would face further disciplinary measures in line with the commission’s regulations.

Dickson was said to have died from injuries sustained during a scuffle with the EFCC operatives.

Police had since arraigned the two men on a two-count of criminal conspiracy and culpable homicide at a Chief Magistrate Court in Sokoto.

READ ALSO: EFCC arraigns businessman for alleged $5m, N800m fraud

Uwujaren said: “The two officers with whom he (police inspector) had a disagreement have been suspended by the commission and handed over to the Nigeria Police for further investigation and possible prosecution.

“The latest information is that a two-count holding charge bordering on criminal conspiracy and culpable homicide has been filed against them at a Chief Magistrate Court, Gwiwa in Sokoto. Both offences are punishable under Sections 60 and 191 of the Sokoto State Penal Code Law, 2019.

“Without prejudice to the police investigation, they will, in addition, face further disciplinary measures in line with the Commission’s staff regulation.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now