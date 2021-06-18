EFCC‘s alleged fraud case against Sen Nwaoboshi collapses, as court sets lawmaker free

Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke of the Federal High Court in Lagos, has discharged Senator Peter Nwaoboshi of the N322 million money laundering charge filed against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

In his ruling on Friday, the judge noted that the EFCC failed to prove any wrongdoing in the charge it brought against the lawmaker.

He also stated that the commission’s case collapsed because “bank officials were not called to testify.”

More to come…

Join the conversation

Opinions