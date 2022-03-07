Egypt’s Kouncel closes $1.2m pre-seed funding. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today.

1. Egypt’s Kouncel closes $1.2m pre-seed funding

Egypt-based legal and edtech startup, Kouncel, has announced closing a US$1.2 million pre-seed funding round.

The raiser comes as the startup looks to scale its venture.

Kouncel was founded by Ibrahim Saleh as an online video education platform for lawyers.

The platform offers courses on topics like arbitration, legal drafting and intellectual property based on different jurisdictions.

According to Ibrahim Saleh, the funding round will be used to help the startup reach more users both in Egypt and across the wider MENA region.

On investors, it was gathered that the raiser featured participation from Zaldi Capital, the African Development Bank (AfDB), the Academy for Scientific Research and Technology (ASRT), and Egyptian entrepreneurship development project Tanmia wa Tatweer.

“Education forms a key part of Egyptian Economic Vision 2030, and law plays an important role in creating a healthy environment for businesses and pushes FDIs forward. and we aim to provide a highly sophisticated education experience to everyone in the legal field which will positively impact the ecosystem,” the founder said.

Tech Trivia: QWERTY is a type of what device?

A Computer

B Keyboard

C Mouse

D Printer

Answer: See end of post

2. Vula Mobile partners Novartis to improve eye care services across Africa

Healthtech platform, Vula Mobile, has partnered leading medicines firm Novartis to improve eye care services in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Vula Mobile is a medical referral app and online platform which hosts a network of health professionals.

The platform helps primary health care workers connect with specialists to enable faster assessment of eye conditions while optimising the way patients seek care in the rural outskirts.

According to the team, the strategic partnership with Novartis will empower primary care facilities in providing service for adequate eye care.

In addition, it is expected to improve the quality of referrals to specialist centres and assist health administrators in making data driven decisions at a health system level.

3. Codecademy partners Black and Brilliant to launch AI accelerator

Leading online learning platform for technical skills, Codecademy, has entered into a new partnership deal with advocacy group, Black and Brilliant.

The duo is coming together to launch an applied artificial intelligence accelerator and mentorship programme in Africa.

This comes as the second time the parties are forming a synergy to launch an accelerator.

In 2021, the duo had earlier launched a similar programme where they empowered a new generation of tech talents in the region.

This time, however, the formation bodies will combine upskilling and mentorship to focus on both the hard and soft skills needed to build successful careers in AI.

The programme is expected to last for 10 weeks, and participants will master the fundamentals of data science, data engineering and programming using Codecademy’s self-guided, hands-on learning platform.

Trivia Answer: QWERTY

QWERTY (pronounced “quirty”) is an adjective used to describe standard Western (or Latin-based) keyboards. If you look at your keyboard, and the first six letters under the numbers are Q-W-E-R-T-Y, then you have a QWERTY keyboard.

Nearly all keyboards used in the western hemisphere have a QWERTY layout. Some countries use slightly modified versions, such as the Swedish keyboard, which includes the letters Å, Ä, and Ö and the Spanish keyboard, which contains the letters Ñ and Ç. But these keyboards still have the QWERTY characters in the upper-left corner.

