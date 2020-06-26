Latest Politics

Eight staff of FMC, Abeokuta test positive for COVID-19

June 26, 2020
Abeokuta FMC confirms three fresh cases of COVID-19 including 2 of its staff
By Ripples Nigeria

The Federal Medical Centre, Idi-Aba, Abeokuta, said on Friday at least eight of its staff had tested positive for COVID-19.

The Head of Public Relations and Information at the hospital, Segun Orisajo, who confirmed the development in a statement, said the affected workers include medical doctors, nurses, and administrative staff.

He said the staff contracted the virus while they were attending to a two-and-half-year-old COVID-19 patient who is currently receiving treatment at the centre’s isolation ward.

READ ALSO: COVID-19 patient dies in FMC, Abeokuta

Orisajo said the status of the affected health workers was detected through a contact tracing carried out by the hospital Infection Control Team.

The spokesman said: “The affected staff were part of the team which had contact with a two- and- a half-year-old coronavirus positive toddler currently receiving treatment at the Centre’s Isolation ward.
“The COVID-19 status of the affected staff was detected during the round of contact tracing carried out by the hospital Infection Control Team.”

He added that none of the affected staff had so far shown the symptoms of the virus.

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!