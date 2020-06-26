Eight staff of FMC, Abeokuta test positive for COVID-19

The Federal Medical Centre, Idi-Aba, Abeokuta, said on Friday at least eight of its staff had tested positive for COVID-19.

The Head of Public Relations and Information at the hospital, Segun Orisajo, who confirmed the development in a statement, said the affected workers include medical doctors, nurses, and administrative staff.

He said the staff contracted the virus while they were attending to a two-and-half-year-old COVID-19 patient who is currently receiving treatment at the centre’s isolation ward.

Orisajo said the status of the affected health workers was detected through a contact tracing carried out by the hospital Infection Control Team.

The spokesman said: “The affected staff were part of the team which had contact with a two- and- a half-year-old coronavirus positive toddler currently receiving treatment at the Centre’s Isolation ward.

“The COVID-19 status of the affected staff was detected during the round of contact tracing carried out by the hospital Infection Control Team.”

He added that none of the affected staff had so far shown the symptoms of the virus.

