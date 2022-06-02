Politics
Ekweremadu formally withdraws from Enugu governorship race
The former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, on Thursday formally announced his withdrawal from the 2023 governorship election in Enugu State.
The ex-deputy Senate president had been at a loggerhead with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftains in the state over his decision to vie for the governorship seat.
The party chieftains had insisted that the governorship position would go to Enugu East in line with the zoning principle, while Ekweremadu called for zoning of the ticket to Enugu West.
He later pulled out of the May 25 governorship primary that produced Mr. Peter Mba as the party’s flag bearer in the election.
There were reports earlier in the week that the ex-Senate number two had concluded plans to move to the All Progressives Congress (APC) and held a meeting with the party’s top hierarchy on the matter.
However, in a statement in Abuja, Ekweremadu said he took the decision to withdraw from the governorship race in the interest of the state.
READ ALSO: Ekweremadu dismisses report on Labour Party switch
The politician said he had consulted with party elders and other Nigerians and had “painstaking introspection on his contributions to the development of the PDP.”
He said: “I will not want to put anybody in harm’s way by a foreseeable combustive political environment. My ambition is not worth the life of any Enugu son or daughter.”
Ekweremadu also revealed that he had received assurances from Mba that everybody would participate in his campaign team.
He added that the governorship candidate also promised to integrate his (Ekweremadu) “Pathway to a new Enugu State” in his programme.
“It is time to unite. I congratulate Mba and wish him success,” the lawmaker stated.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour
The activities of illegal miners in a community in Ekiti State have caused degradation of the environment, as miners engage...
SPECIAL REPORT: Inside the illegal trading of forest woods in Cross River community
“With a N20,000 bribe, an external buyer can influence the youth in host communities , Cross River State, to cut...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
INVESTIGATION: NDDC awards N1bn road contract to poultry farm
The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in what appears a breach of procurement laws, awarded a contract worth N1.028 billion...
FEATURE… Hard job, low income: Agony of Nigerian commercial drivers
Amid increase in fuel price over the years, coupled with bad roads and insecurity in Nigeria, many commercial drivers have...