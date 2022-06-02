Ekweremadu formally withdraws from Enugu governorship race

The former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, on Thursday formally announced his withdrawal from the 2023 governorship election in Enugu State.

The ex-deputy Senate president had been at a loggerhead with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftains in the state over his decision to vie for the governorship seat.

The party chieftains had insisted that the governorship position would go to Enugu East in line with the zoning principle, while Ekweremadu called for zoning of the ticket to Enugu West.

He later pulled out of the May 25 governorship primary that produced Mr. Peter Mba as the party’s flag bearer in the election.

There were reports earlier in the week that the ex-Senate number two had concluded plans to move to the All Progressives Congress (APC) and held a meeting with the party’s top hierarchy on the matter.

However, in a statement in Abuja, Ekweremadu said he took the decision to withdraw from the governorship race in the interest of the state.

The politician said he had consulted with party elders and other Nigerians and had “painstaking introspection on his contributions to the development of the PDP.”

He said: “I will not want to put anybody in harm’s way by a foreseeable combustive political environment. My ambition is not worth the life of any Enugu son or daughter.”

Ekweremadu also revealed that he had received assurances from Mba that everybody would participate in his campaign team.

He added that the governorship candidate also promised to integrate his (Ekweremadu) “Pathway to a new Enugu State” in his programme.

“It is time to unite. I congratulate Mba and wish him success,” the lawmaker stated.

