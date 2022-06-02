Politics
Ex-gov Akwe-Doma’s son wins ZLP governorship ticket in Nasarawa
Alhaji Umaru Akwe-Doma, the son of the late former governor of Nasarawa State, on Thursday won the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) governorship primary in the state.
Akwe-Doma emerged as the party’s consensus candidate at a special congress held in Agyaragu, Obi Local Government Area of the state.
A member of the State House of Assembly representing Doma North State Constituency, Musa Iyimoga, moved the motion for the affirmation of the ex-governor son’s candidature and this was seconded by another member of the House, Mr. David Iposhi.
In his remark after the congress, Akwe-Doma promised to carry out an agricultural revolution in the state if elected as governor in 2023.
He said: “I decided to contest for the governorship seat in order to actualise the dreams of our founding fathers, to pull together the human and material resources of the state for the development of our people and enhance the status of the citizenry.
“Successive administrations in the state have failed to prioritise the salient resource that should drive our development. We have relegated agriculture and human capital development to the background.”
He promised to reintroduce a modified version of the “
