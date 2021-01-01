El-Rufai pardons 12 inmates in Kaduna

The Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, on Friday granted pardon to 12 inmates of the state’s correctional facilities.

The Special Adviser on Media and Communications to the governor, Muyiwa Adekeye, who disclosed this in a statement, said the pardon granted the inmates was in exercise of the powers conferred on El-Rufai by Section 212 of 1999 Constitution.

He said 10 out of the 12 inmates had six months or less to serve from their sentences while the remaining two were released on age ground.

Adekeye said: “Gabriel Olugbenga was convicted and sentenced to seven years imprisonment for culpable homicide on June 23, 2016. He is 60 years old. He has six months left to serve and he was expected to be released on June 23, 2021.”

“Tunde Ikuenaya, 64, was imprisoned on November 16, 2017, for four years for criminal misappropriation and he was expected to be released on March 16, 2021.”

He said El-Rufai also commuted the prison sentences of three inmates to five years.

The aide added: “These are long term inmates who had served 10 years and above and had shown good conduct.

“Ifeanyi Chiebuike Nweke, Mohammed Mamman Santare and Samaila Danjuma were convicted and sentenced at various times for culpable homicide.”

