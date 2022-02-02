El-Rufai proffers solution to end terrorism in North-East

Nasir El-Rufai, the Kaduna State Governor has called for the establishment of a Theatre Command by the coalition of security agencies in order to eliminate the menace of terrorism in the North-East.

El-Rufai made this call on Tuesday while receiving the 2021 annual security report, presented by the state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr Samuel Aruwan.

The report disclosed that a total of 1,192 persons were killed by banditry and other violent attacks across the state in 2021, while 3,348 people were kidnapped and 891 others injured within the year.

In his statement, the Governor said, “The Kaduna State Government appeals to the Federal Government to create a Theatre Command similar to the situation in the North-East to confront the insurgency that has clearly emerged in five states of the North-West and Niger State with continuous and contiguous forest ranges.

“The creation of such a Theatre Command will enable holistic approach to counter insurgent operations across the six affected states and the enhanced coordination of the resources of the Armed Forces, the Police, the State Security Service (SSS), our respective State Vigilance Services, hunters and other local volunteers to fight the insurgents,” he said.

El-Rufai also decried the “escalation in the number of persons killed by a whopping 255 compared to those sadly killed by banditry and criminality in 2020 in spite of our best efforts in supporting the Federal security agencies to bring an end to this phenomenon.”

He pledged to redress the scourge while acknowledging the limited tools available to the state government.

“Since 2015, we have supported the federal security agencies deployed in our state with vehicles and other logistics. Security incidents in the 2016-2019 period ranged from communal clashes to cattle-rustling, kidnappings, robberies and murders.”

In order to ensure the safety of the populace, Governor El-Rufai appealed to the residents to adhere to measures mandated by the administration.

“I want to reiterate that some of the measures like prohibition of (a) the sale of petroleum products, (b) operation of weekly markets in selected areas, and (c) use of motorcycles remain in place until we see clear progress in the fight against the terrorists.

“We are in no doubt that there must be an urgent national effort to strengthen our security forces. The military and police need modern technology, advanced armaments, equipment and more boots on the ground,” he said.

