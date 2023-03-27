Elon Musk in court over Twitter source code breach. 2 other stories and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today

1. Elon Musk in court over Twitter source code breach

Twitter owner, Elon Musk, has fled to court after a Twitter source code was found online.

The billionaire, in a refresh court filing, on Monday is seeking information on the person responsible for the leak.

Twitter is demanding that the code be removed from the collaborative programming network Github, alleging copyright violation.

In addition to the removal request, Musk petitioned the US District Court for the Northern District of California to require Github to provide the names of the users who posted the code and those who accessed and downloaded it.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the filing claims that a user going by the name of “FreeSpeechEnthusiast” shared “multiple snippets” of the source code used to power Twitter’s online operations on Github.

GitHub is an open source community for developers controlled by Microsoft.

Tech Trivia: Which of the following is an example of an HMD?

A. Xbox controller

B. Meta Quest headset

C. Mechanical keyboard

D. iPad touchscreen

Answer: see end of post

2. First Citizens agrees to acquire Silicon Valley Bank

The California lender Silicon Valley Bank, whose failure sent shockwaves through the financial sector and served as the lifeblood for thousands of companies, has agreed to be acquired by First Citizens.

Read also:Nigeria launches $618M subvention to fund startups. 2 other stories and a trivia

The U.S. Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation confirmed the development in a statement on Monday.

Ripples Nigeria understands that the agreement calls for the purchase of $72 billion in assets from Silicon Valley Bank at a $16.5 billion discount.

The FDIC will continue to be “in receivership of disposal” over the California-based lenders’ securities and other assets worth about $90 billion.

“In addition, the FDIC received equity appreciation rights in First Citizens BancShares, Inc., Raleigh, North Carolina, a common stock with a potential value of up to $500 million,” the FDIC said in a statement.

Silicon Valley Bank was the 16th-largest bank in the United States prior to its tragic collapse.

Its unexpected collapse was the biggest bank failure in the United States since the 2008 financial crisis, and has forced thousands of startup entrepreneurs to briefly scramble to meet payrolls as they continue to run their companies.

3. Standard Chartered plans to sell business in Jordan to AJIB

Standard Chartered, a British international bank, has announced intend to transfer its operations in Jordan to AJIB as part of its aim to expand in quickly developing regions.

Sunil Kaushal, Chief Executive Officer for Africa and the Middle East at Standard Chartered, confirmed the development in a statement on Monday.

The Central Bank of Jordan is expected to approve the activation of the agreement that the bank entered into with AJIB.

Kaushal said the agreement is in line with the banks’ global strategy to “achieve efficiencies, reduce complexity as well as redirect resources within the Africa and Middle East region to areas with the greatest potential for upgrading, growth and better customer support.”

According to the agreement, Standard Chartered will transfer its consumer lending, private banking, corporate, commercial, and institutional banking operations to the Bank of Jordan.

Trivia Answer: Meta Quest headset

HMD stands for Head-Mounted Display. An HMD is a visual device used for virtual reality, augmented reality, or mixed reality.

It can be as small as a pair of glasses or as large as a helmet with an integrated display.

By Kayode Hamsat

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now