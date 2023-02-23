‘Emilokan is heresy’, Aggrieved ex-Speaker, Dogara, attacks Tinubu ahead of polls

A former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has slammed the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu ahead of Saturday’s presidential election.

Dogara issued this criticism via a series of tweets, on Wednesday, while making reference to the well-worn ‘emilokan’ mantra popularized by the APC candidate.

As we go to the polls remember that we can not put a set of people, half addicted to rage and the other half addicted to delirium, into leadership and still hope that we can rise above the contradictions which define their very nature; for they will only reproduce themselves . — Rt Hon Yakubu Dogara (@YakubDogara) February 22, 2023

‘Emilokan’ is a Yoruba phrase which means “it is my turn” — Tinubu had uttered this phrase during a meeting with APC stakeholders in Abeokuta in the run-up to the party’s primaries.

Dogara, who had allegedly schemed to be nominated as Tinubu‘s running mate due to his Christian status, was said to have been edged out in favour of Kashim Shettima.

This led to a falling-out of the former Speaker as he defected to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Consequently, a group led by Dogara, the Northern Leaders Consultative Forum adopted Atiku as its preferred presidential candidate for the 2023 election.

In his tweets on Wednesday, Dogara slammed Tinubu for always expecting loyalty from others as payment for past favours.

“Doing things for others and demanding that they pay you back amounts to doing the right things for the wrong reasons — the very definition of heresy. Is it said that ‘the most truly generous persons are those who give silently without hope of praise or reward. #emilokanisheresy,” Dogara noted.

