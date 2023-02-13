‘Tinubu is a bad product; Lalong only deceiving him’ —Ex-Gov, Jang

Former Plateau State Governor, Jonah Jang, has knocked claims by the All Progressives Congress (APC), that the five aggrieved governors on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), famously known as G-5, are all supporting Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the APC in the 2023 presidential election.

Jang, in a statement issued by his media consultant, Clinton Garuba, on Sunday, said Tinubu was a bad product that the APC, through Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, who is the APC Presidential Campaign Council (APC-PCC), are trying to package, using the rift in the PDP as a leverage.

Jang said though the G-5 governors had issues with the process leading to the emergence of the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, there was no way they would support Tinubu.

In the statement entitled “Governor Simon Bako Lalong Delusional Outing at Wase; Setting the Record Straight,” Jang said Nigerians and indeed Plateau people no longer take Lalong seriously because “anything outside his written speeches are not only disjointed but also profane babbling that makes no semantic sense.

“An obvious sign that Governor Lalong is daydreaming is in thinking that the G-5 PDP governors and allies, including former Governor Jang, are supporting the APC presidential candidate,” the statement said.

“The G-5 governors have repeatedly said that they do not have personal problems with the candidate of the PDP but with the process that brought him up and the ensuing structural imbalance it has created in the party.

“Yes, the Integrity Group has disagreements with the PDP but their withdrawal of support from the PDP presidential candidate’s campaign does not in any way suggest that they support the APC candidate.

“Only Lalong and his fellow dreamers think so and will stop at nothing to mislead the public in order to get favourable feedback for a bad product they so desperately want to sell.”

The statement which also took a swipe at Lalong over his perceived failure in Plateau, said the Governor is deceiving the APC and Tinubu that he will deliver the state for the party in the 2023 elections.

“Having lost all the goodwill of 2015 and taking Nigeria, Plateau State inclusive, through harrowing times, the only thing the party can do is to whip up sentiments as it did in 2015.

“However, they have failed to realise that Nigerians have seen them for who they truly are and will speak through the polls in a matter of weeks.

“Taking the governor seriously on his promise to deliver APC in all elections is like believing that the naira will be parallel to the dollar as promised or that electricity would be stable. What one can say at this point is believe the APC at your peril,” the statement noted.

