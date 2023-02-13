Politics
Elections will not hold in 240 polling units —INEC
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced that voting would not hold in 240 polling units during the general election scheduled to take place in less than 12 days.
Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, the chairman of INEC, stated this during a meeting with party leaders on Monday.
He revealed that nobody registered at these polling units to exercise their franchise.
READ ALSO:INEC probes endorsement of post criticising Peter Obi on Twitter
He said; “There are 240 poling units without registered voters spread across 28 states and the FCT. They range from one polling units to 12 polling units in the states as FCT except Taraba and Imo state with 34 and 38 polling units respectively.
“No new registrant chose the polling units and no voter indicated interest to transfer to them during the last CVR mainly for security reasons. This means that no election would be held in these poling units”.
Earlier on Sunday, the INEC, via a statement published on its website, noted that overcrowded polling units would be decongested to smaller polling units in the same location on election day.
The commission also said the list of registered voters in the 176,846 polling units nationwide will be displayed, urging eligible voters to confirm their location on the day of election.
