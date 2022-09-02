EFCC to appeal ex-Gov Jang’s acquittal in N6.3bn fraud trial

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) will appeal the decision of a Plateau State High Court to discharge and acquit former governor Jonah Jang for alleged N6.3 billion fraud.

Justice Christy Dabup had earlier on Friday discharged the ex- governor and a former cashier in the Office of the Secretary to the State Government, Yusuf Pam, on the fraud charges.

The two men were arraigned by the commission on a 17 -count charge of criminal breach of trust and misappropriation of public funds.

The EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, confirmed the development in a statement titled: “Alleged N6.3b Fraud: EFCC to Appeal Jonah Jang, Pam’s Acquittal” on Friday night in Abuja.

He said the appeals procedure had started “immediately.”

The statement read: “The attention of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has been drawn to the Friday, September 2, 2022 judgment of Justice C. L. Dabup of the Plateau State High Court sitting in Jos, discharging and acquitting a former governor of Plateau State, Senator Jonah David Jang and a former cashier in the Office of the Secretary to the State Government, OSSG, Yusuf Pam, of the seventeen-count charges bordering on criminal breach of trust and misappropriation of Plateau State funds to the tune of N6.3 billion.

“The Commission has initiated processes for an Appeal immediately.”

