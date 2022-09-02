News
EFCC to appeal ex-Gov Jang’s acquittal in N6.3bn fraud trial
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) will appeal the decision of a Plateau State High Court to discharge and acquit former governor Jonah Jang for alleged N6.3 billion fraud.
Justice Christy Dabup had earlier on Friday discharged the ex- governor and a former cashier in the Office of the Secretary to the State Government, Yusuf Pam, on the fraud charges.
The two men were arraigned by the commission on a 17 -count charge of criminal breach of trust and misappropriation of public funds.
The EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, confirmed the development in a statement titled: “Alleged N6.3b Fraud: EFCC to Appeal Jonah Jang, Pam’s Acquittal” on Friday night in Abuja.
READ ALSO: Plateau court acquits ex-Gov Jang of alleged N6.3bn corruption charges
He said the appeals procedure had started “immediately.”
The statement read: “The attention of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has been drawn to the Friday, September 2, 2022 judgment of Justice C. L. Dabup of the Plateau State High Court sitting in Jos, discharging and acquitting a former governor of Plateau State, Senator Jonah David Jang and a former cashier in the Office of the Secretary to the State Government, OSSG, Yusuf Pam, of the seventeen-count charges bordering on criminal breach of trust and misappropriation of Plateau State funds to the tune of N6.3 billion.
“The Commission has initiated processes for an Appeal immediately.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...
INVESTIGATION: Untold story of Ondo oil producing communities battling poor health system
Access to quality healthcare is one of the nightmares of communities in Ilaje local government area of Ondo State. Despite...
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...