‘End Nigeria’s insecurity or resign,’ Civil society groups challenge Buhari

A coalition of civil society groups under the aegis of the Nigeria Civil Society Situation Room (NCSSR) on Tuesday, asked President Muhammadu Buhari to quickly find a lasting solution to the country’s security challenges or resign from the position.

The group comprising 80 human rights organisations at a press conference in Abuja, expressed disappointment over the poor state of the nation and the worsening insecurity under Buhari’s watch.

In her remark, the Convener of the NCSSR, Ene Obi, said the situation in the country demands urgent measures by the Federal Government as the nation was drifting into anarchy.

Many states in Nigeria have increasing attacks from terrorists and other criminals in the last few weeks with Abuja, the country’s seat of government, among the worst hit.

The National Security an Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) had a few weeks ago alerted Nigerians on plan by the terrorists to attack Lagos, Katsina, Kaduna and three other states in the Northern part of the country.

Obi said: “A few months ago, Situation Room, on May 12 2022, raised the alarm on the rising level of insecurity in the country, the level of transparency and accountability in the electoral process, among other concerns.

“It is rather disheartening that two months later, the state of the nation has further depreciated thereby raising questions about the leadership of the country.

“President Muhammadu Buhari needs to wake up to his responsibilities of steering the nation’s affairs in the areas of security and economic restoration, which will rebuild the citizens’ confidence by reassuring Nigerians of his ability to govern Nigeria or should honourably resign if the challenges are overwhelming.”

