#ENDSARS: 2Face calls for total shut down

October 20, 2020
2face dishes out hard knocks to Nigerian leaders after landing in Ghana (Video)
Nigerian singer, 2Face has called for a total shutdown in the country amid the lingering anti-Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) protests across the country.

The singer in a tweet on Monday, wondered why everybody was still going to work despite the demonstrations.

He said the shut down will make the government intervene swiftly.

The singer tweeted; “I wonder why everybody is still going to work. We need total shutdown until this politicians start to answer!!
Unless them wan use sars come pursue us go work #EndSARS #EndPoliceBrutality #endimpunity #endlooting
Make only market for essential things dey”.

