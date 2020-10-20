ENDSARS: 2Face calls for total shut down

Nigerian singer, 2Face has called for a total shutdown in the country amid the lingering anti-Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) protests across the country.
The singer in a tweet on Monday, wondered why everybody was still going to work despite the demonstrations.
He said the shut down will make the government intervene swiftly.
Read also: I’m glad song theft matter with Blackface is over —2face
The singer tweeted; “I wonder why everybody is still going to work. We need total shutdown until this politicians start to answer!!
Unless them wan use sars come pursue us go work #EndSARS #EndPoliceBrutality #endimpunity #endlooting
Make only market for essential things dey”.
— #endsars #endimpunity #endlooting (@official2baba) October 19, 2020
By Oluwakemi Adelagun…
