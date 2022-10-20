EndSARS Memorial: Nigerians seek justice two years after Lekki Tollgate shooting (Photos)

Nigerian celebrities, Falz whose real name is Folarin Falana and Adebola Adebayo who is otherwise known as Mr Macaroni on Thursday morning delivered a speech at the #EndSARS memorial procession in Lekki, Lagos State.

The aforementioned celebrities have continued to demand justice two years after innocent protesters were shot by armed military officers. Some victims of the crisis were at the #EndSARS memorial ground to unravel what was left of them following the incident that took place on Tuesday night, October 20, 2020.

Despite being picked up by the police in February 2021 during the #OccupyLagos protest, renowned Nigerian skit maker, actor and social activist, Mr Macaroni stated that he was not prepared to disappoint those who lost their lives during the EndSARS protest in 2020. Instead, he is willing to seek justice for every individual who lost their life on that fateful night.

Additionally, Macaroni mentioned that the Nigerian government should do better by providing adequate security and basic amenities for the people.

Speaking at the memorial program, Macaroni had this to say;

“We cannot forget and the fallen heroes must know that people are here demanding justice.

The Lagos Governor set up a panel that made some recommendations but these are yet to be met. We wonder whether they are on the side of the truth or not.

This place was also said to be named the Lekki Memorial Plaza; we are not fighting the Government but we deserve better.

We should ask the Govt how long we continue to table our demands. Are you going to fulfil the promises this is a call to the state government and Federal Government to do well by the Nigerian youths?

The Nigerian youths have been consistent and not violent; it was the Govt who were violent but they won’t touch anyone because it is election season and they are deceitful. We are Nigerians first before becoming a police officer or a governor.”

As for Falz, he stated that the legacy of those who died on October 20, 2020, would not be erased, hence, the aim and objective of the memorial procession is to make sure the Lagos state and Nigerian government do the needful by adequately protecting the lives of the youths in the country.

He went on to admonish Nigerian youths to become more ‘politically aware’ and vote for the right presidential candidate in the coming general election.

Falz speaking at the End SARS memorial procession had this to say;

“This is why we are here because we can never allow them to erase the legacy of the victims.

I think it is important that the Nigerian youths focus on the next elections for leaders who respect justice and human rights.

Those coffins are very symbolic and we don’t want to cause trouble and just remember those who laid their lives for us.”

Below are photos of youths demanding justice to be served following the vicious shooting at Lekki Tollgate in 2020.

