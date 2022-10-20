LekkiMassacre: Two years after, Nigerians pay tribute to victims of Tollgate shooting

Nigerians have taken to the microblogging site, Twitter to pay tribute to victims of the shootout that took place at the Lekki Tollgate, Lagos State on October 20, 2020.

In October 2020, Nigerian youths across the country embarked on peaceful demonstrations that lasted for nearly two weeks, over accusations of kidnapping, harassment and extortion by the disbanded police unit- Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

The protest, tagged #EndSARS, soon took on a life of its own as it spread across major cities in the country.

In efforts to put an end to the protests, the Lagos State government declared a curfew, warning citizens to stay away from the Lekki tollgate which had become the melting point of the #EndSARS protests.

However, things quickly degenerated on a fateful Tuesday evening when military personnel opened fire on the innocent and unarmed protesters, many of whom were waving the Nigerian flag.

Till date, both the Lagos State and federal governments have failed to unearth who gave the order to shoot the protesters.

Nigerian disc jockey and social activist, DJ Switch whose real name is Obianuju Catherine Udeh gained nationwide fame after she live-streamed the heinous incident via her Instagram platform.

In the video, Switch alongside other benevolent Nigerians who escaped from the battle zone was seen attempting to remove a bullet from the leg of a man who was shot, tying a Nigerian flag around his leg.

Switch who has since travelled out of Nigeria to seek asylum claimed at least seven people were shot dead in her presence, meanwhile, several authorities in the country initially denied the claim that neither the incident happened nor were there casualties.

Lai Mohammed, the minister of information claimed the shootout footage was ‘photoshopped’ and called for the arrest of DJ Switch for instigating pandemonium and unrest among countrymen.

A day after the incident, on 21 October, the governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, initially denied reports of any loss of lives, but later admitted in an interview with a CNN journalist that “only two persons were killed”.

Also, the Nigerian Army confirmed its involvement in the shooting of innocent protesters. It was later revealed that it had deployed soldiers to the toll gate on the orders of the governor of Lagos State.

Nigerians have since adopted October 20 as the official day to mourn and pay tribute to the individuals who were shot during the peaceful protest.

Below is a cross-section of comments from netizens:

May the Souls of the Departed at Lekki (20.10.20) Rest in Peace🙏🙏 — Emmanuel Echeta (@PenTitan) October 20, 2022

Rest in peace to our heroes 🕊️ Remember their names Retweet Aggressively #EndSARSMemorial2 • #LekkiMassacre • EndSARS • pic.twitter.com/ims3UXD7P2 — Communicator of Ilorin (@usman__haruna) October 20, 2022

2 years ago today , innocent lives were lost at the Lekki toll gate, may their souls continue to Rest In Peace 🙏🏾❤️🇳🇬 pic.twitter.com/ZMSjnHAplX — Miracle🇳🇬 (@african_mimi) October 20, 2022

A day we will never forget…

Rest in Peace, fallen heroes https://t.co/QrxzDKDg1t — Emmanuel C. (@king_manuel00) October 19, 2022

May the souls lost at the #LekkiMassacre Rest In Peace. May those of us alive keep the fire burning ✊🏿✊🏿… Kogi

He's 37 pic.twitter.com/xnM0fy51JU — Obehi☺ (@Theemojiqueen1) October 20, 2022

Never to be forgotten

May their gentle souls continue to rest in peace #LekkiMassacre pic.twitter.com/6sBrH7QM6L — Adebayor (@Adebayo18936121) October 19, 2022

Still the most touching photo from #LekkiMassacre. May the souls of the departed Rest In Peace. We’ve cried too much as a country. 2023 is the time to smile. #EndSARSMemorial2 pic.twitter.com/DVpieY9vCW — Doctör Penking™ 🇦🇺🇳🇬 Peter Obi (@drpenking) October 20, 2022

I will never delete this picture from my phone. Still look at it from time to time. He could have been another bright journalist like @DavidHundeyin But was cut short in his prime. We will never forget the lives we lost at #EndSARSProtest May their souls rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/tr0WIJ1wxz — Fola Emeka Moh'd (@iamFolaKola) October 20, 2022

We will never forgot LekkiMassacre. This memory will determine who the youth will vote for come 2023. He's 37 Rest In Peace #LekkiMassacre #ThisIsNotAnExcuse WHO GAVE THE ORDER Mayor Abike pic.twitter.com/Q84I6czowh — Gabriel Ajigboye (@2KoboAdvice) October 20, 2022

Rest in peace to the Comrades who lost their lives during#Endsars protests in the year 2020. pic.twitter.com/Fsq7GcQSdQ — Love (@Lovemustapha1) October 20, 2022

They told white lies to cover up a massacre that was streamed LIVE.

We said "We will never forget." They thought we were joking.

The victims of that massacre are the real heroes of today's looming revolution.

May their souls continually rest in peace.#LekkiMassacre pic.twitter.com/SEWMiE6c6f — Dennis Ekpo (@denyce81) October 20, 2022

On this day Nigeria become one of the greatest destroyer of peace, because it was a war to them against the unarmed masses murdered in #LekkiMassacre by their own leaders and security forces. Rest in peace to those HEROES whom life was cut shot on 20/10/2020. Tobi He’s 37. pic.twitter.com/4QHXS895gV — Tommy Oba 4PeterObi (@oba_tommy) October 20, 2022

