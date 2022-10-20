Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Thursday October 20th 2022

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. 2023: Subtle alliances underway, as Wike, other PDP governors tilt towards Tinubu.

The race to the 2023 elections has been filled with enough subplots and intrigues capable of creating a blockbuster TV show; at the centre of this unfolding political game is Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State.Read more

2. Second Niger bridge completed, soon to be ready for use —Fashola.

The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, has revealed that construction work on the 2nd Niger bridge has been completed and will soon be ready for use by the public.Read more

3. 2023: Lagos guber candidate, Jandor, reacts to Wike’s endorsement of Sanwo-Olu

Dr. Olajide Adediran, also known as Jandor, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for governor of Lagos State, has declared that he is uninterested in the present conflict between Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike and the party’s presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar.Read more

4. Lawan reveals why National Assembly didn’t fight Buhari’s govt

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, on Wednesday, explained why the 9th National Assembly did not fight President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration in the last three years.Read more

5. No agreement with Cameroon on construction of dam, Nigerian govt responds to criticism over flooding

The Federal Government has clarified widespread reports about an agreement with Cameroon of the construction of a dam in order to control the flow of water from the Benue River.Read more

6. NGX: Investors lose N570.9bn as Airtel, MRS shares value crashes

Investors at the Nigerian capital market lost a whopping N570.91 billion following the crash in equity capitalization by -2.31 percent at the close of trading on Wednesday.Read more

7. Ardova distances self from Zenon dispute with majority investor

Ardova Plc has distanced itself from the litigation involving Zenon Petroleum and Gas Limited and Ignite Investment Limited over the acquisition of its forebears, Forte Oil. Read more

8. Police arraigns 4 men for alleged theft of 52 cows in Ekiti

Police on Wednesday arraigned four persons at the Ado-Ekiti Magistrates’ Court in Ekiti State for allegedly stealing 52 cows valued at N10 million.Read more

9. Jigawa, Kwara, Niger get new commissioners of police

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, has approved the deployment of new commissioners police to Jigawa, Kwara and Niger States.Read more

10. SportsBusiness: CAF 2022 Women’s Champions League winners to bag US$400,000

The Confederation of African football (CAF) has announced that the winners of this year’s women’s Champions League will be rewarded with the cash prize of $400,000.Read more

