2023: Subtle alliances underway, as Wike, other PDP governors tilt towards Tinubu

The race to the 2023 elections has been filled with enough subplots and intrigues capable of creating a blockbuster TV show; at the centre of this unfolding political game is Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State.

Wike’s disaffection with the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been the dominant topic of discourse amongst political followers with some predicting an eventual implosion of the party heading into the polls.

However, what is unknown to a lot of people is the behind-the-scenes alliances amongst politicians across the two major political parties — the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the PDP.

There are strong indications that Wike, unsatisfied with how he has been treated in the PDP, coupled with the refusal of the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, and its leadership to give heed to his call for the removal of Iyorchia Ayu as PDP national chairman, may just be hatching a plot that would see him transfer his support to the presidential candidate of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in the 2023 presidential election.

This notion was reinforced by the endorsement of Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu who is of the APC by Governor Wike on Tuesday, during a visit to Lagos.

Wike was the Special Guest of Honour at the 2022 National Women’s Conference organised by the Committee of Wives of Lagos State Officials (COWLSO) with the theme ‘Spring Forth, Stand Out’ in Lagos.

In his speech, Wike stated that he supports Sanwo-Olu’s second-term bid because he is ‘doing well’ in the state. This is despite the fact that his party, the PDP also has a candidate running in the same election.

“I came as I said. If Sanwo-Olu is not doing well, even if he belongs to my party, I will not come. So, for me, if you are in my party and you are not doing well, you will not see me. If you are doing well, you will see me and that is what I stand for. I will not regret saying that I am in support of you. I don’t want to talk about the other one.”

“By the grace of God, you will be a second term Governor. Lagos State is doing better than other states in this country because Lagos has allowed women to participate in governance in various capacities.

“I am very happy to participate in this conference. I don’t play politics of ethnicity. Even if Sanwo-Olu is in my party but is not doing well, I wouldn’t have come. I do not regret saying I am in support of you,” Wike told Sanwo-Olu.

This pronouncement might turn out to create a domino effect after reports emerged that Wike and some Northern Governors within the PDP are working behind-the-scenes to ensure the presidential victory of Tinubu.

In August 2022, Wike met with Tinubu, in Paris, France, with Samuel Ortom, governor of Benue; Seyi Makinde of Oyo, Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia, and other PDP stalwarts loyal to Wike in attendance.

Shortly after, a number of governors on the APC platform stormed Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, in what was considered in political circle as moves to convince the Rivers governor to dump the PDP.

The APC governors included now former Ekiti State governor and the chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF), Kayode Fayemi; his Ondo State counterpart and chairman of the Southern governors forum, Rotimi Akeredolu, and Lagos State governor, Sanwo-Olu.

A source within the Tinubu circle, revealed to Ripples Nigeria that Wike and his supporters are likely to pledge allegiance to Tinubu in ongoing negotiations.

The source further revealed that some northern governors within the PDP might also pitch their tent with the Tinubu camp, albeit secretly.

“Yes, some PDP Northern Governors are in a secret alliance with Tinubu. Wike may work for Tinubu too. He is the only one out of those five disgruntled governors that I understand is in talks. His endorsement of Sanwo-Olu gives credence to that,” the source revealed to Ripples Nigeria after Wike’s Tuesday declaration.

“PDP will always deny. But it is what it is,” the source emphasized.

Since the conclusion of its May presidential primary election, the opposition party has been mired in controversy.

Wike had run for the PDP president ticket, but former vice president, Abubakar defeated him to emerge as the PDP’s presidential candidate

After Atiku selected Ifeanyi Okowa, the governor of Delta State, as his running mate for the 2023 presidential election, the fissures within the party grew wider.

Following the announcement, a few party insiders expressed disapproval over Atiku’s omission of Wike, who was allegedly suggested by a panel assembled at Atiku’s request.

Although Atiku has been trying to make amends with Wike, there hasn’t been much success so far.

The governor of Rivers has made peace negotiations contingent on removal of Ayu.

