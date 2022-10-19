15 die in Sokoto boat mishap

At least 15 people were confirmed dead in a boat mishap in the Shagari Local Government Area of Sokoto State on Tuesday.

The Chairman of Shagari LGA, Aliyu Dantanin Shagari, who confirmed the incident to journalists on Wednesday, said the boat was carrying 25 passengers to Mauludi when it capsized.

READ ALSO: Six die in Niger boat mishap

He was however silent on the fate of the remaining 10 passengers.

The incident occurred just two weeks after more than 40 passengers died in a similar incident in Anambra State.

