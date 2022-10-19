Police arraigns 4 men for alleged theft of 52 cows in Ekiti

Police on Wednesday arraigned four persons at the Ado-Ekiti Magistrates’ Court in Ekiti State for allegedly stealing 52 cows valued at N10 million.

The defendants – Musa Mohammed (30), Suleiman Musa (65), Ibrahim Musa (35), and Ali Mohammed (45) – were arraigned on a one-count charge of stealing.

The prosecutor, Insp. Sodiq Adeniyi, told the court that the defendants committed the offence on September 23 in Ilupeju-Ekiti.

He said one Tope Ajayi gave the animals to the defendants to rear for him and when he needed some for a function was told that they were stolen.

The offence, according to him, contravened Section 302 (1) (a) of the Criminal Law of Ekiti State, 2021.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge preferred against them.

The prosecutor asked the court for an adjournment to enable him to assemble his witnesses and produce them to give evidence in court.

Counsel to the defendants, Mr. Timi Omotosho, urged the court to grant his clients bail, with a promise that they would not jump bail.

The Magistrate, Mrs. Dolapo Kay-Williams, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N250,000 each and ordered them to provide two sureties each.

She adjourned the case till November 11 for hearing

