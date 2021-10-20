EndSARS MEMORIAL: Updates

Nothing done to resolve issues that caused #EndSARS protests, Saraki laments

Nigeria’s former Senate President, Bukola Saraki has said that his thoughts are with the victims of the Lekki tollgate crackdown by security operatives on October 20, 2020.

He also lamented that nothing had really been done to resolve the issues that caused the protests in the first place.

Sowore insists on Lagos #EndSARS anniversary protest, says police has no power to stop it

A rights activist, Omoyele Sowore has said the planned #EndSARS anniversary protest for Lagos will go on as planned, insisting that the Lagos State Police Command has no power to stop street protests.

Sowore was reacting to a statement by the Lagos State Police Command where it said that no street protest will be allowed to hold in the state to commemorate the October 20, 2020 bloodbath that ended the #EndSARS protest with violence across the country.

‘No going back on #ENDSARS anniversary rally despite planned clampdown,’ Promoters tell police

Promoters of the #ENDSARS anniversary rally in Lagos on Tuesday vowed to go ahead with the activity despite the planned police clampdown on protesters in the state.

The Lagos State police command had earlier on Tuesday asked the youths and other individuals behind the rally slated for Wednesday to jettison the idea and instead observe the first anniversary of the #ENDSARS protest in the various homes.

Why #ENDSARS anniversary protest will not be allowed in Lagos – Police

The Lagos State Police Command on Tuesday ruled out the #ENDSARS anniversary protest in the state.

Youths in the state had planned at the Lekki tollgate, the epicenter of last year's #ENDSARS protest, to mark the first anniversary of the rally against police brutality in the country.

