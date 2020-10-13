EndSARS: Osinbajo echoes Buhari on govt plans for police reforms

The Vice President of Nigeria, Yemi Osinbajo has declared that the recent disbandment of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) was the first step to extensive police reforms.

Osinbajo who made the comments on Monday in a statement signed by his spokesperson, Laolu Akande, added that whatever police unit that would replace the SARS, must be “acceptable” and compliant to all the tenets of the rule of law and human rights.

President Muhamamdu Buhari had also on Monday, state’s the same thing when he said on Twitter that “The disbanding of SARS is only the first step in our commitment to extensive police reforms in order to ensure that the primary duty of the police and other law enforcement agencies remains the protection of lives and livelihood of our people”.

READ ALSO: Nigerians facing ‘grave life-threatening problems’ —Osinbajo

Osinbajo who was reacting to the protests around the country said that whatever replaces SARS should be something that is acceptable, first of all, in its compliance to all the tenets of the rule of law.

He said; “I think the clear message is that there is a government commitment to ensuring that the process of reform is done and those who have committed wrongful acts are duly investigated and prosecuted.

“And whatever replaces SARS is something that is acceptable, first of all, in its compliance to all the tenets of the rule of law and human rights,” Osinbajo’s statement read in part.

Join the conversation

Opinions